Colorado extends mandatory ski area closures into early April

Skiers and snowboarders make their way to the base area between American Eagle and American Flyer lifts at Copper Mountain on March 13. (Andy Cross, The Denver Post)
Motivated by the swift spread of coronavirus in Colorado’s mountain communities, Gov. Jared Polis has added two weeks to his order suspending ski area operations.

Originally, areas were to stay closed until March 22; that is now extended to April 6.

Summit County (Keystone, Copper Mountain, Breckenridge and Arapahoe Basin) has had three confirmed coronavirus cases. Eagle County (Vail and Beaver Creek) has reported 34, Pitkin (Aspen) 11, and Gunnison 11.

Nine Colorado ski areas announced they would not reopen when the governor’s original order expired:  Vail, Beaver Creek, Breckenridge, Keystone, Crested Butte, Loveland, Monarch, Sunlight and Telluride. Officials of Vail Resorts said Breckenridge might be able to open later, because it can support skiing into May.

