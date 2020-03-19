GET BREAKING NEWS IN YOUR BROWSER. CLICK HERE TO TURN ON NOTIFICATIONS.

X

Longmont to businesses: City sales tax reports…

NewsBoulder Area news

Longmont to businesses: City sales tax reports still due Friday

By | jfryar@prairiemountainmedia.com | Longmont Times-Call
PUBLISHED: | UPDATED:

Notwithstanding changes in Longmont city government operations during the coronavirus pandemic, businesses must still file their latest monthly sales and use tax returns reports on Friday, city officials announced Thursday afternoon.

“There is no change in the due date for filing sales and use tax returns. Returns and payment are due on the 20th of each month,” city staff said in a news release.

Staff has asked businesses — which collect Longmont’s sales tax when customers purchase items from those businesses — to continue to observe that monthly deadline.

If the business’ full payment of the city sales taxes it has collected is not included with that tax return, Longmont will waive penalties and interest as long as the tax filer files the return and makes contact with the city to make payment arrangements, staff said.

The Sales Tax Division is available by phone at 303-651-8672 or by email at Sales.tax@longmontcolorado.gov.

Sales tax returns and payments can still be made online. Further information is available at tinyurl.com/w67zbaa.

John Fryar | City reporter

John Fryar has covered Longmont city government since 1983.
blog comments powered by Disqus

More in News

  1. Fresh, Healthy And Creative Catering

    We’re relying more on takeout these days, but you still have to watch what you eat. Make the healthy and...
  2. Don King Landscaping

    Do your spring home plans include new landscaping? This year, transform your outdoor space with Don King Landscaping, Boulder County’s...
  3. It’s Like A Spring Fashion Show

    Finally, it’s spring! Come in to Barbara & Company for a spring fashion show featuring collections from Black Label, Johnny...
  4. Schroth Scoliosis Treatment

    Scoliosis, an abnormal curvature of the spine that causes pain and can limit activity, affects many children and adults. Avanti...
  5. Tips for the Easiest Condo Move Ever

    Okay, so the title’s a little misleading. If you’ve ever moved anywhere before, you know full well that it’s far...