Second “virtual town hall” about coronavirus crisis canceled due to weather

X

Town hall rescheduled for March 24

Ralen Johnson is testing samples for COVID-19 at Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment Laboratory Services Division in Denver, Colorado on Saturday. March 14, 2020.
A second “virtual town hall” that was scheduled for Thursday night to let residents of three metro area counties ask questions about the coronavirus, which so far has infected more than 200 people and killed three in Colorado, has been canceled due to weather.

The town hall, that was to have been hosted by Tri-County Health, will now take place from 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. on Tuesday. The counties held their initial town hall meeting on the virus on March 11.

Tri-County Health Department, which is the largest local public health agency in the state, serves more than 1.5 million people in Adams, Arapahoe and Douglas counties. Residents will be able to listen in and ask questions during the town hall by dialing (855) 436-3656 next week.

John Aguilar

