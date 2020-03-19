CU Boulder Natural Hazards Center focused on coronavirus challenge

The hashtag #ChineseDon’tCometoJapan was trending on Twitter, and in Singapore, tens of thousands of residents signed a petition calling for a government ban on Chinese nationals entering the country. A front-page headline in a regional French newspaper warned of a “Yellow Alert.”

And that was at the end of January.

Anti-Asian discrimination is just one aspect of the potential fallout from the raging COVID-19 pandemic, and University of Colorado Boulder professor Lori Peek is well-versed not only on that, but many other potential impacts of the continuing crisis.

Peek, director of CU Boulder’s Natural Hazards Center, said she has been “inundated” with inquiries ever since the novel coronavirus catapulted into a global national health emergency, ravaging money markets and changing almost overnight the way people conduct themselves with, and, increasingly more often, without each other.

“What is around the corner is maybe a whole new vision for how we do this thing that’s called society,” Peek said.

Peek is also principal investigator for the new National Science Foundation-funded CONVERGE facility based at CU Boulder, which is dedicated to improving research coordination and advancing the ethical conduct and scientific rigor of disaster research.

In that capacity, on Thursday afternoon she convened a virtual forum on new and proposed research on the novel coronavirus, which by late Wednesday had registered 277 participants from around the United States.

Examples of the research already being launched around social and economic consequences of the virus that were discussed, she said, included an online survey of 154,000 households in Canada, and a grant-funded study looking at the backlash already being faced by Chinese-immigrant communities in Canada and Nairobi, Kenya.

“That’s just a sampling of the types of people I have already learned about,” who are spearheading new research around the evolving health catastrophe, Peek said.

The phenomenon of looking for someone to blame or punish in the face of a social catastrophe such as COVID-19 was addressed in Peek’s first book, “Behind the Backlash: Muslim-Americans After 9/11.”

“I just think that right now, at this moment, this has truly become a global pandemic, one of the things that is not helpful is to refer to this as a ‘foreign disease,’” Peek said.

As recently as Wednesday, President Donald Trump defended his reference to the coronavirus as a “Chinese virus.”

“It is not a moment to put up walls,” Peek said. “This isn’t a moment to engage in blaming and stigmatizing and scapegoating. It’s important, not only how we can take care of ourselves, but how we take care of those around us.”

A need for ‘trusted messengers’

Peek can rattle off the various strains of hazards and disasters, such as natural events (earthquakes), technical (Chernobyl), willful acts of violence (the Aurora theater shooting) and pandemics, such as the world finds itself confronting now.

Regardless of the nature of the event, she said, “There are fundamental principles” that apply across the spectrum. One example, she said, is the need for risk communication to be clear and consistent in core message, with trusted messengers to deliver key risk messages.”

Where disasters and hazards do discriminate, according to those in her highly specialized field, is the disparity with which they impact people, particularly those in high-risk populations such as the elderly, those with preexisting mental health issues, the impoverished, recent immigrants and children.

That was addressed also in an interview with Courtney Welton-Mitchell, a research associate at the Natural Hazards Center and also a clinical assistant professor at the Colorado School of Public Health.

“I think we need to collectively consider how we can support those most vulnerable populations, and how we can minimize stigma, not speaking in pejorative terms about people we might be fearful about at this time,” Welton-Mitchell said. “We saw this early on, in terms of some of the frankly offensive and shocking talk about Asians.”

Even health care workers, she said, can come in for their share of shunning at a time like this, due to people’s fears that those workers might have been exposed to carriers of the virus.

‘We are up to the challenge’

“We should all be concerned about mental health symptoms that might present themselves,” Welton-Mitchell said. ”We need to understand we’re going to be seeing fear and anxiety, people having sleep disturbances, feeling inclined to excessive use of alcohol or drugs.

“We’re asking people to tolerate ambiguity and uncertainty … and be concerned about the potential health impacts on ourselves and loved ones.”

Everything from exercise, a walk outdoors, or meditative or calming phone apps can be employed to ease the stress, she noted.

It is a time, Welton-Mitchell said, for “virtual support” networks for isolated elderly or those needing psychological help, building community through apps such as Zoom or Facetime, and not just virtual schooling but also virtual playdates for children. Increasingly creative use of online technology will also be critical.

It is an era in which, more than ever, people can make a difference one by one, among those they know or with whom they might come in contact, she said.

“I have a friend and colleague in New York who is in self-quarantine and believes she has had COVID-19 and has started to come out of it and feel better,” Welton-Mitchell said. “She received 25 care packages. How can we love and support people in creative and innovative ways, that might take a little mental acrobatics? We are up to the challenge, I believe, as a society.”

Peek, trained to imagine the worse, speculated that while this is a worst-case scenario to many, the worst-worst case could include a magnitude 9.0 earthquake hitting Seattle, now. A 5.7 quake struck near Salt Lake City on Wednesday.

But even as things currently stand, Peek said, “There are so many countless social impacts rippling across our globe right now. There is no way anyone could have anticipated this.

“It is touching every corner of our social lives.”