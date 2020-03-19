GET BREAKING NEWS IN YOUR BROWSER. CLICK HERE TO TURN ON NOTIFICATIONS.

CU lacrosse finishes season ranked 25th In IWLCA poll

The Colorado lacrosse team finished the 2020 season with a 3-2 record, which was good for 25th in the final Intercollegiate Women’s Lacrosse Coaches Association Division I Poll.

The Buffaloes also had a 1-0 mark in Pac-12 Conference play after defeating Oregon 21-5 on March 6.

North Carolina and Notre Dame both finished the season with a 7-0 record, but UNC picked up all 25 first-place votes for the top spot, which the Tar Heels have held for five straight weeks. The Irish are second while Loyola (5-0) stayed at third. Syracuse finished the season fourth with a 7-1 mark, while Stony Brook (4-1) rounds out the top five.

The Pac-12 Conference finishes the season with three teams in the top 25. Southern California (6-0) has the highest ranking at seventh, while Stanford (3-4) was just in front of the Buffs at 23rd.

The Buffs have been ranked in every IWLCA Poll since February 20, 2017, and since that time, they have recorded a 41-20 record. That same season, CU advanced to its first NCAA Tournament after recording its first wins against ranked teams, including No. 9 Northwestern in the season opener (Feb. 12). The Buffs made the NCAA Tournament again in 2018 and 19, both times moving on to the second round.

