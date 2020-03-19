GET BREAKING NEWS IN YOUR BROWSER. CLICK HERE TO TURN ON NOTIFICATIONS.

High of 37 with up to 6 inches of snow today in Boulder

Boulder could see up to 6 inches of snow today as a storm moves through the area, according to the National Weather Service.

Today’s forecast calls for a high of 37 and 2 to 4 inches of snow, with an overnight low of 21 and another 1 to 2 inches of snow possible.

Friday’s forecast calls for cloudy skies with a high of 34 and a 50% chance of snow, with an overnight low of 22.

Saturday’s forecast calls for mostly sunny skies with a high of 50 and an overnight low of 27, with a 20% chance of rain and snow.

Sunday’s forecast calls for sunny skies with a high of 54 and an overnight low of 30.

