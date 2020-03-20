Longmont Chamber promotes local restaurants’ takeouts, deliveries during coronavirus closings

The Longmont Area Chamber of Commerce is promoting local restaurants’ continued food offerings while they’re forced to be closed to on-premises dining during the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic.

The Chamber has compiled and posted a list of restaurants’, coffee shops’ and breweries’ prepared-food delivery and takeout services on a “Take-Out Takeover” page — tinyurl.com/vtsw9wt — on the chamber’s website.

As of Thursday afternoon, there were more than 80 on that list of establishments that have told the chamber they’re providing meal takeout or delivery services, or both, along with phone numbers and other details that potential customers might need to take advantage of those services.

The chamber’s web page tells its visitors that Longmont Restaurant Week — the annual showcase of the city’s eating and drinking establishments that originally had been scheduled for April — has been postponed, “but restaurants are still hoping to feed you!

“For your health, restaurants, bars, and breweries are currently unable to seat guests for a dine-in experience. That said, many restaurants are offering take-out and delivery options.”

Longmont Area Chamber of Commerce CEO Scott Cook said in a Wednesday interview that “we are seeing a huge drop-off” in restaurants sales of meals.

He said the chamber’s compilation of the take-out and delivery offerings by local restaurants is a way to let people know “Hey, you can still, quote-quote, dine out” by picking up a meal, or having it delivered, before eating it at home or in a city park or some other location that’s adequately separated from other people during the coronavirus situation.

“These businesses are very willing to work around your concerns,” Cook said, adding that the takeout and delivery options might especially benefit “people who are getting kind of tired” of cooking their own meals at home.

The chamber’s list also identifies more than 10 restaurants that local — for the time being — have reoported that they are closed and not offering either takeouts or deliveries.

Cook said Longmont restaurants who aren’t yet on the chamber’s posted takeouts and deliveries list can get included by contacting Karen Stallard, the chamber’s membership director, by calling the chamber office at 303-776-5295 or emailing kstallard@longmontchamber.org.