One hospitalized after Boulder County apartment fire

One person was hospitalized after an apartment fire in Boulder County early Thursday morning.

According to a release, dispatchers were called to a two-story apartment complex at 5120 Williams Fork Trail for a report of flames.

Firefighters found one unit on fire on the second floor, and were able to contain the fire to that unit and the attic.

One person was injured in the fire, while another was given medical aid at the scene but then released.

Four people in total were displaced by the fire, and are being assisted by Red Cross.

Members of the Multi Agency Fire Investigation Team will conduct an investigation to try and determine the cause and origin of the fire.

The Boulder County Sheriff’s Office, Mountain View Fire, Rocky Mountain Fire, Boulder Rural Fire, American Medical Response and the Boulder Emergency Squad all responded to the scene.