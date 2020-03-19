GET BREAKING NEWS IN YOUR BROWSER. CLICK HERE TO TURN ON NOTIFICATIONS.

X

One hospitalized after Boulder County apartment…

NewsBoulder Area news

One hospitalized after Boulder County apartment fire

By | mbyars@prairiemountainmedia.com | Boulder Daily Camera
PUBLISHED: | UPDATED:

One person was hospitalized after an apartment fire in Boulder County early Thursday morning.

According to a release, dispatchers were called to a two-story apartment complex at 5120 Williams Fork Trail for a report of flames.

Firefighters found one unit on fire on the second floor, and were able to contain the fire to that unit and the attic.

One person was injured in the fire, while another was given medical aid at the scene but then released.

Four people in total were displaced by the fire, and are being assisted by Red Cross.

Members of the Multi Agency Fire Investigation Team will conduct an investigation to try and determine the cause and origin of the fire.

The Boulder County Sheriff’s Office, Mountain View Fire, Rocky Mountain Fire, Boulder Rural Fire, American Medical Response and the Boulder Emergency Squad all responded to the scene.

Mitchell Byars | Reporter/ Social Media Specialist

Mitchell Byars has been reporting for the Daily Camera since 2011, covering breaking news and courts. He is originally from Hawaii and enjoys the beach, camping, golf, beer and writing third-person bios about himself that exaggerate how outdoorsy he is.
blog comments powered by Disqus

More in News

  1. Fresh, Healthy And Creative Catering

    We’re relying more on takeout these days, but you still have to watch what you eat. Make the healthy and...
  2. Don King Landscaping

    Do your spring home plans include new landscaping? This year, transform your outdoor space with Don King Landscaping, Boulder County’s...
  3. It’s Like A Spring Fashion Show

    Finally, it’s spring! Come in to Barbara & Company for a spring fashion show featuring collections from Black Label, Johnny...
  4. Schroth Scoliosis Treatment

    Scoliosis, an abnormal curvature of the spine that causes pain and can limit activity, affects many children and adults. Avanti...
  5. Tips for the Easiest Condo Move Ever

    Okay, so the title’s a little misleading. If you’ve ever moved anywhere before, you know full well that it’s far...