Photos: BVSD Sees Increased Demand for Food While School is Out

  • Creekside Elementary School PE Teacher Paul Lealman distributes food to families at Columbine Elementary School in Boulder on March 19, 2020. (Matthew Jonas/Staff Photographer)

  • Food Service Delivery Driver Silas Goldstein shovels snow off the ramp of a truck before moving food to a tent for distribution at Columbine Elementary School in Boulder on March 19, 2020. (Matthew Jonas/Staff Photographer)

  • Creekside Elementary School PE Teacher Paul Lealman passes out jump ropes to families in line to pick up food at Columbine Elementary School in Boulder on March 19, 2020. Lealman passed out around 40 jump ropes. (Matthew Jonas/Staff Photographer)

  • Program Assistant for School Food Project Amy Thompson distributes food to families at Columbine Elementary School in Boulder on March 19, 2020. (Matthew Jonas/Staff Photographer)

  • A man walks through the snow after picking up food at Columbine Elementary School in Boulder on March 19, 2020. (Matthew Jonas/Staff Photographer)

By | mjonas@prairiemountainmedia.com | Longmont Times-Call
PUBLISHED: | UPDATED:

Matthew Jonas | Photo Editor

Matthew Jonas is a multiple award-winning visual journalist working in Northern Colorado. He specializes in community story telling. He is the photo and video editor for the Longmont Times-Call.
