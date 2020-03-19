Polis’ request for SBA emergency loans in response to coronavirus would include all counties

Gov. Jared Polis’ request to the U.S. Small Business Administration Tuesday asking for a disaster declaration in response to the spread of the new coronavirus would make small businesses across the entire state eligible for emergency loans.

The letter requests low-interest emergency loans of up to $2 million for small to medium-sized businesses and nonprofits be made available within every county in the state.

The state’s request specifically cites recorded cases of economic damage in Alamosa, Baca, Denver, Eagle, El Paso, Gunnison, Jefferson, Larimer, La Plata, Las Animas, Lincoln, Logan, Pueblo, Rio Grande, Routt and San Miguel counties, along with the Southern Ute and Mountain Ute tribal nations.However, SBA rules would extend the disaster declaration to every county adjacent to the 15 listed, which would make all 64 eligible in the state.

The SBA emergency loans are designed to support small and medium-sized businesses during times of acute economic hardship, particularly if they do not have access to private-sector credit. President Donald Trump moved $50 billion to the SBA last week in an effort to keep small business with limited access to private sector credit afloat.

Ten other states already have received disaster declarations from the SBA.

