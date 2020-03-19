Snowstorm closes highways, creates afternoon travel problems across the Denver Metro area

Thursday’s snowfall is coming faster and creating travel problems across the Denver Metro area.

At about 3 p.m. westbound lanes of Interstate 70 were closed from Golden to Genesee by extreme weather conditions in Mount Vernon Canyon, according to the Colorado State Patrol.

WESTBOUND I-70 Closed From Golden to Genesee Extreme weather conditions socking Mt Vernon Canyon. Even troopers are stuck…. pic.twitter.com/YBZxs6vr76 — CSP Golden (@CSP_Golden) March 19, 2020

The I-70 shutdown in Jefferson County included a seven-vehicle crash in the eastbound lanes near the Lookout Mountain interchange, said Master Trooper Gary Cutler, a CSP spokesman. There were several other accidents and slide offs in the same area. There were no immediate reports of injuries.

Two semi trucks, each with double trailers, were stuck in the eastbound lanes of the highway, Cutler said. They were each being towed to a nearby chain-up station. The westbound lanes of the highway were closed as a safety precaution.

The stretch of I-70 through Mount Vernon Canyon reopened at about 5 p.m. The state patrol urged drivers to “go slow.”

Golden, along with other cities, is on accident alert. Minor accidents can be reported online after drivers involved exchange information. Serious accidents should be reported immediately.

The University of Colorado A-Line is closed and shuttle buses are carrying passengers between Denver International Airport and Union Station until further notice, RTD said.

The Colorado Department of Transportation asked all commuters to leave work by 2 p.m. because snow is expected to fall one to two inches per hour, causing limited visibility.

All RTD light rail lines are running at least 10 minutes behind schedule, as of an 1:47 p.m. alert on its website.

The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office said Interstate 25 was closed for a time between County Line Road and Castle Rock because of crashes.

Blizzard conditions continue across a large portion of the northeast plains of Colorado this afternoon, the National Weather Service said.