GET BREAKING NEWS IN YOUR BROWSER. CLICK HERE TO TURN ON NOTIFICATIONS.

X

Snowstorm closes highways, creates afternoon…

Latest News

Snowstorm closes highways, creates afternoon travel problems across the Denver Metro area

RTD light rail reporting 10-minute delays on all lines

Olga, who declined to give her last name, trains for the Boston Marathon on 6th Avenue in Denver on Thursday, March 19, 2020.
By | nphillips@denverpost.com and | knicholson@denverpost.com | The Denver Post
PUBLISHED: | UPDATED:

Thursday’s snowfall is coming faster and creating travel problems across the Denver Metro area.

At about 3 p.m. westbound lanes of Interstate 70 were closed from Golden to Genesee by extreme weather conditions in Mount Vernon Canyon, according to the Colorado State Patrol.

The I-70 shutdown in Jefferson County included a seven-vehicle crash in the eastbound lanes near the Lookout Mountain interchange, said Master Trooper Gary Cutler, a CSP spokesman. There were several other accidents and slide offs in the same area. There were no immediate reports of injuries.

Two semi trucks, each with double trailers, were stuck in the eastbound lanes of the highway, Cutler said. They were each being towed to a nearby chain-up station. The westbound lanes of the highway were closed as a safety precaution.

The stretch of I-70 through Mount Vernon Canyon reopened at about 5 p.m. The state patrol urged drivers to “go slow.”

Golden, along with other cities, is on accident alert. Minor accidents can be reported online after drivers involved exchange information. Serious accidents should be reported immediately.

The University of Colorado A-Line is closed and shuttle buses are carrying passengers between Denver International Airport and Union Station until further notice, RTD said.

The Colorado Department of Transportation asked all commuters to leave work by 2 p.m. because snow is expected to fall one to two inches per hour, causing limited visibility.

All RTD light rail lines are running at least 10 minutes behind schedule, as of an 1:47 p.m. alert on its website.

The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office said Interstate 25 was closed for a time between County Line Road and Castle Rock because of crashes.

Blizzard conditions continue across a large portion of the northeast plains of Colorado this afternoon, the National Weather Service said.

 

Noelle Phillips | Reporter — The Denver Post

Noelle Phillips, a Nashville native and a Western Kentucky University journalism school grad, covers law enforcement and public safety for The Denver Post. She has spent more than 20 years in the newspaper world. During that time, she's covered everything from rural towns in the Southeast to combat in the Middle East. The Denver Post is her fifth newspaper and her first in the West.

Kieran Nicholson | Night Breaking News Reporter

Kieran Nicholson covers breaking news for The Denver Post. He started at the Post in 1986, at the old building on 15th and California streets. Nicholson has covered a variety of beats including suburbs, courts, crime and general assignment.
blog comments powered by Disqus

More in News

  1. Fresh, Healthy And Creative Catering

    We’re relying more on takeout these days, but you still have to watch what you eat. Make the healthy and...
  2. Don King Landscaping

    Do your spring home plans include new landscaping? This year, transform your outdoor space with Don King Landscaping, Boulder County’s...
  3. It’s Like A Spring Fashion Show

    Finally, it’s spring! Come in to Barbara & Company for a spring fashion show featuring collections from Black Label, Johnny...
  4. Schroth Scoliosis Treatment

    Scoliosis, an abnormal curvature of the spine that causes pain and can limit activity, affects many children and adults. Avanti...
  5. Tips for the Easiest Condo Move Ever

    Okay, so the title’s a little misleading. If you’ve ever moved anywhere before, you know full well that it’s far...