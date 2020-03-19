GET BREAKING NEWS IN YOUR BROWSER. CLICK HERE TO TURN ON NOTIFICATIONS.

X

Virus has no impact on hotels through February

News
Business

Virus has no impact on hotels through February

By |
PUBLISHED: | UPDATED:

The worldwide spread of the coronavirus has had no impact, at least through February, on hotel lodging in communities of the Boulder Valley and Northern Colorado.

The monthly Rocky Mountain Lodging Report as released by the Colorado Hotel and Lodging Association showed higher occupancy percentages during February as compared with the month prior.

Greeley led the region in occupancy at 68.6 percent, and Boulder led the region in average daily rate at $145.43.

Greeley’s daily rate average was $100.42. Boulder’s occupancy was second highest in the region at 63.8 percent.

Other communities noted on the report:

  • Estes Park recorded occupancy of 24.3 percent and an average daily rate of $144.88, the second-highest.
  • Longmont recorded a 44.8 percent occupancy and average daily rate of $101.25.
  • Fort Collins had 61.5 percent of its hotel rooms occupied in February at an average daily rate of $104.42.
  • Loveland’s occupancy was 57.4 percent with an average daily rate of $113.92.
  • The U.S. Highway 36 corridor recorded an occupancy of 59.9 percent at an average rate of $111.98.

The state as a whole had hotel occupancy of 63.5 percent — 72.3 percent at resort properties — and an average daily rate of $172.18. Year-to-date statistics show a slight decline from 2019 year to date, 60.7 percent this year versus 61.3 percent through February of 2019.

March numbers will be available in mid-April and are likely to show significant impacts from the COVID-19 virus. In fact, some hotels may close altogether. Sage Hospitality Group, for example, said today that it would suspend operations at some of its hotels and restaurants, but has not identified which properties will be affected.

© 2020 BizWest Media LLC

Ken Amundson

blog comments powered by Disqus

More in Business

  1. Fresh, Healthy And Creative Catering

    We’re relying more on takeout these days, but you still have to watch what you eat. Make the healthy and...
  2. Don King Landscaping

    Do your spring home plans include new landscaping? This year, transform your outdoor space with Don King Landscaping, Boulder County’s...
  3. It’s Like A Spring Fashion Show

    Finally, it’s spring! Come in to Barbara & Company for a spring fashion show featuring collections from Black Label, Johnny...
  4. Schroth Scoliosis Treatment

    Scoliosis, an abnormal curvature of the spine that causes pain and can limit activity, affects many children and adults. Avanti...
  5. Tips for the Easiest Condo Move Ever

    Okay, so the title’s a little misleading. If you’ve ever moved anywhere before, you know full well that it’s far...