Lifestyles
Outdoors

Arapahoe Basin laying off 430 seasonal employees after ski area closures extended

Arapahoe Basin opened the Lenawee lift (shown) from mid-mountain to the summit on Friday while neighboring Keystone opened the bottom of its mountain, meaning both now offer top bottom skiing. The two Summit County areas opened for the season three weeks ago. (Ian Zinner, provided by Arapahoe Basin)
By | jmeyer@denverpost.com and | theknow@denverpost.com | The Denver Post
Despite hopes that Arapahoe Basin will be able to reopen before the snow melts this spring if the coronavirus threat passes, the area today announced that it is laying off 430 seasonal employees effective April 1.

Beginning on that date, full-time year-round employees will be cut to three-quarters time.

“The COVID-19 Pandemic has been an unprecedented event, a kind never seen in our lifetimes,” Alan Henceroth, A-Basin’s chief operating officer, said in a blog on the area’s site. “The outbreak has brought the local, national and world economies to their knees. More and more of us have a friend or relative or know of someone who has fallen ill. This event is tragic and its impact on the world is enormous.

“This is a horrible time for Colorado. Gov. Polis has extended his Executive Order to keep ski areas closed through April 6,” Henceroth wrote. “There is no clear indication of when the ski area will re-open. It seems likely that we are still weeks away. While we have every intention of reopening The Basin, we have no idea when that will be.”

A-Basin and all other Colorado ski areas are closed until April 6 by order of Gov. Jared Polis.

