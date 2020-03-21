Boulder County Area Agency on Aging cancels all of its events in wake of coronavirus outbreak

The Boulder County Area Agency on Aging announced Thursday that it is canceling all of its events amid concerns for the new coronavirus outbreak.

According to a news release from the organization, normal BCAAA in-person volunteer services have also been suspended, including services for respite and companion, and Rainbow Connections volunteer visits, the release said.

BCAAA services will be available by phone and email only. Staff will answer calls and emails during normal business hours from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., according to the release.

People who need to get in touch with a service at the BCAAA are asked to reach out to the general office to find out contact information for the department needed.

Email: bcaaa@bouldercounty.orgPhone: 303-441-3570 (English) or 303-441-3867 (Spanish)For updated information on BCAAA operations and community resources, please follow BCAAA’s Facebook page: www.facebook.com/BoulderCountyAreaAgencyonAging/.