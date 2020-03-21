Boulder County cancels meetings to review proposed oil and gas regulations

In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, the scheduled public meetings at the Planning Commission and Board of County Commissioners to review proposed amendments to Article 12 of the Boulder County Land Use Code covering Oil and Gas Operations are canceled.

Because the dynamic situation does not allow county staff to predict when public facilities will open and public gatherings will again be appropriate, new dates for these hearings are not yet proposed. See www.boco.org/OilGas for updates on all oil and gas related matters.