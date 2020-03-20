Boulder County coroner IDs Longmont man killed in U.S. 287 crash

The Boulder County Coroner’s Office has identified the man killed in a head-on crash Wednesday on U.S. 287 as Johnny Jay Vigil, 50, of Longmont.

Colorado State Patrol Master Trooper Gary Cutler said the crash happened on U.S. 287 near Yellowstone Road at 9:48 a.m. Wednesday.

Investigators say Vigil was driving a Volkswagen south on 287 when he crossed the center line and struck a Ford F-150 pickup truck headed north.

Vigil was pronounced dead on scene.

The driver of the Ford, a 38-year-old woman, was taken to Longmont United Hospital with serious injuries. A 1-year-old girl also in the Ford was taken to Children’s Hospital with life-threatening injuries.

At this time, it is not known what might have caused Vigil to cross the center line, and the case remains under investigation. Cutler said speed, alcohol and drugs are not believed to have been factors in the crash.