Boulder County meeting on new elk management plans moves online

A small group of elk, members of what is called the Red Hill elk herd, are seen on a plateau near Nelson Road and U.S. 36 in Boulder County on July 31. (Matthew Jonas/Staff Photographer)
By | brennanc@dailycamera.com | Boulder Daily Camera
Boulder County Parks & Open Space staff will present the draft of its Red Hill Elk Management Plan and Ron Stewart Preserve at Rabbit Mountain Elk and Vegetation Management Plan for approval to the Board of County Commissioners in a virtual meeting on March 30.

Although most public meetings and opportunities for public input have been postponed by the COVID-19 virus, Boulder County is proceeding with public input and the public meeting in order to meet an April 7 deadline from Colorado Parks & Wildlife. If that deadline is moved, the public input process and meeting might be delayed.

As an alternative to the in-person public hearing that had been planned for March 30, the commissioners will instead conduct a web-based meeting that the public can view or listen to live. The link to view the meeting will be posted at boco.org/elk shortly before the meeting. The decision was made in accordance with the Gov. Jared Polis’ public health order on social distancing due to COVID-19 in Colorado limiting gatherings to no more than 10 people.

Charlie Brennan | Senior Reporter

Charlie Brennan is a 35-year Colorado news veteran, now covering environment, science, JonBenet Ramsey and more for the Boulder Daily Camera and Longmont Times-Call.
