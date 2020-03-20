GET BREAKING NEWS IN YOUR BROWSER. CLICK HERE TO TURN ON NOTIFICATIONS.

News
Boulder Area news

Boulder extends city facility closures through April 19 as coronavirus precaution

By | slounsberry@prairiemountainmedia.com | Longmont Times-Call
Boulder officials on Friday extended the duration of city facility closures to the public during the coronaivrus pandemic to April 19, with all city buildings included.

Government offices and facilities along with private businesses across the state have been shut down in droves by public health orders and business leaders taking precautions to slow the spread of the new virus that causes COVID-19.

The city had originally announced closures of all facilities to the public through March 29 in the emergency declaration by City Manager Jane Brautigam earlier this month.

The city will continue to provide essential services to the community, including public safety, water utilities and emergency response services. Non-essential city employees will work remotely through April 19.

Many city services are available online. The city encourages the community to visit the city’s service web pages for more information, which can be navigated to starting from bouldercolorado.gov.

Visit bouldercolorado.gov/coronavirus for the latest city information on its response to the virus. For updates from the Boulder Office of Emergency Management, visit boulderoem.com/emergency-status/.

Sam Lounsberry | Reporter

Sam Lounsberry covers Longmont and the Carbon Valley.
