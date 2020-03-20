Boulder shooting victim stable following surgery

GET BREAKING NEWS IN YOUR BROWSER. CLICK HERE TO TURN ON NOTIFICATIONS.

By | mbyars@prairiemountainmedia.com | Boulder Daily Camera
The victim in a shooting in Boulder on Thursday is now stable following surgery, while police are still searching for suspects in the incident.

Police said a man was shot at 4:30 p.m. Thursday in the parking lot outside a housing complex in the 2900 block of Shady Hollow West, near Valmont Road.

Officers found the man with a gunshot wound to his upper right thigh and applied a tourniquet before he was taken to Boulder Community Health’s Foothills Hospital for surgery.

Boulder police said Friday the man was stable following the surgery, but did not provide any more information about him.

Meanwhile, police are still looking for three people who are believed to have fled the scene in a red hatchback, possibly a Ford C-Max, model year 2013-2017. The vehicle was last seen leaving the area south on 28th Street from Valmont Road.

The suspects are described as a white woman, white man and a light-skinned black male.

Police do not believe there is a danger to the public at this time.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call 303-441-1850 or 303-441-3345. Those with information but who wish to remain anonymous may contact the Northern Colorado Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or 1-800-444-3776.  Tips can also be submitted via the Crime Stoppers website at crimeshurt.com.

Mitchell Byars | Reporter/ Social Media Specialist

Mitchell Byars has been reporting for the Daily Camera since 2011, covering breaking news and courts. He is originally from Hawaii and enjoys the beach, camping, golf, beer and writing third-person bios about himself that exaggerate how outdoorsy he is.
