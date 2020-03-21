Broomfield coronavirus telephone town hall draws more than 2,000 callers

More than 2,300 people tuned into Broomfield’s Thursday night virtual town hall, the day before the city’s first confirmed case of the new coronavirus was announced.

The patient in that first case of coronavirus is a 60-year-old woman, according to a city news release, and has been in isolation, according to a news release.

The woman self-isolated while awaiting test results an will remain isolated until symptoms subside, according to city spokeswoman Carolyn Romero.

Broomfield Public Heath will investigate to identify individuals the ill person may have come in contact with, the release states, and the office will provide guidance, including recommendations for self-monitoring, potential quarantine, and/or testing, depending on their situation.

City and County Manager Jennifer Hoffman said Broomfield has been anticipating this day would come and the city is ready. With the support of Mayor Patrick Quinn and City Council, Broomfield has already taken steps to protect the community by closing non-essential city buildings and services, she said.

“Please check on each other,” Romero said. “Be good neighbors and look out for one another. We’re in this together. Even though we need to keep 6-feet apart, that doesn’t mean we can’t call each other, reach out and make sure everyone is OK.”

Broomfield is expecting an even bigger for its dial-in turnout this week, Romero said, and City Council and staff appreciated the opportuniy to hear directly from residents and keep an open dialogue.

Those who got to speak during the hour-long call Thursday were allowed one question. Residents who did not get to ask a question were asked to stay on the line after the call ended to leave a message with their question. Staff will l listen and call those people back, Romero said, or possibly create a frequently asked questions list to be distributed to residents.

Questions and comments centered on testing, availability of medical equipment, child care options, unemployment and specific questions on how to handle social distancing.

“It just shows there is so much information out there that’s it’s impossible for the public to weed through,” Romero said. “It’s overwhelming. We’re trying to cut through that.”

This week’s virtual town hall which will run from 7 to 8 p.m. Thursday can be reached by calling 855-695-3744. These calls will continue, same day, time and phone number, through pandemic.

Instead of replying to individual emails, Broomfield officials are collapsing answers to those questions into a daily email update.

Broomfield Public Health Director Jason Vahling said testing has been challenging across the state, but that Broomfield will continue to reach out to private labs to increase testing capability. City officials are working with UCHealth and Children’s Hospital Colorado on testing. Health officials estimate that everyone one person who has the virus will infect 2.5 people, who will then infect 2.5 people, Vahling said at Tuesday’s virtual council meeting.

“You can imagine how quickly that increases and the demand it can place on us as a public health system,” he said. “

Hoffman kicked off Thursday’s town hall by addressing community feelings of anxiety and uncertainty when information about, and revolving around the virus, is changing by the hour. She thanked listeners for the “grace and latitude” they’ve shown city staff during the closing of offices.

The primary focus is safety of the community, she and Vahling stressed. To achieve that, and to help not overload the health care system, people need to act now by practicing hand washing and social distancing. People with mild symptoms are asked to stay at home and avoid contact with others. Those who believe they have the virus should call their doctor.

“Viruses know no boundaries and we must all help to flatten the curve,” Vahling said.

When asked about inmate safety, Police Chief Gary Creager said the police department has reduced the number of inmates as much as it could.

Two state-sentenced inmates were sent to the Colorado Department of Corrections and the jail is holding no inmates for other jurisdictions, according to department spokeswoman Rachel Welte. In addition, the inmate work release program has shut down. There are no plans to release other inmates at this time, Welte said.

No one in the jail is exhibiting signs of needing quarantine, he said, but procedures are in place should that become necessary. The jail has a full medical service and each inmate is evaluated daily.

One question at the town hall centered the probability of a lockdown and how much advance notice would residents receive.

Broomfield is lucky it can act more quickly than surrounding cities because of it’s status a a county, Hoffman said. Major notifications will be streamed on Channel 8, the website and social media platforms.

When answering a question on social distancing, Broomfield Medical Officer Chris Urbina suggested talking to people in high-risk populations, such as his own 92-year-old father in assisted living, through windows or Facetime.

If family is helping an older family member, Urbina suggests designating one or two people to check on that person regularly and deliver groceries. Ultimately older residents, or those with existing health issues, living alone will need to make the decision on whether to go live with relatives or have someone check on them, Urbina said, but he does discourage multiple visitors and limit outside activity.

“We all think we’re immune to this, but we’re not,” Urbina said, adding anyone at any age could be infected.

Vahling said what health officials know is that the incubation period in the United States is two to 14 days. Once someone develops symptoms, they can be infectious for up to seven to 10 days.

Public health directors in the metro region predict the area may see the peak of COVID-19 cases in May or June, Vahling said.

“Obviously that is subject to change,” Vahling said.

Signs are being placed at Broomfield’s 68 playgrounds, parks and trailheads with education on how to use the facilities and to stop the spread, Romero said, such as avoiding shared equipment and social distancing.

Hoffman said Broomfield is not issuing license plates or vehicle registrations at this time and police are not issuing citations.

Broomfield is also not shutting off water during this pandemic, Romero said, or applying late fees. Xcel Energy also announced it will not be shutting off power.