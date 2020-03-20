GET BREAKING NEWS IN YOUR BROWSER. CLICK HERE TO TURN ON NOTIFICATIONS.

Butterfly Pavilion offering distance learning, virtual field trips in response to coronavirus

By jrios@prairiemountainmedia.com | Broomfield Enterprise
The Butterfly Pavilion is offering low-cost distance learning programs and virtual field trips for children and families to enjoy while the facility is closed because of the novel coronavirus.

At 11 a.m.Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays the pavilion will hold a virtual class on invertebrate topics for $3 per connected computer. Visit butterflies.org/virtuallearning/ to register.

“Arachnids Around Us” is a program about spiders and scorpions, including common misconceptions, will be offered next week.

Starting Monday, virtual field trips will be available, but registration has not opened. For $3 per connected computer, children can take part in programs focused on conservation, environmental science, biology and other science, technology, engineering and mathematics, or STEM, disciplines.

Registration is coming soon, but families can email questions to education@butterflies.org.

Jennifer Rios | Reporter

Jennifer Rios covers the City and County of Broomfield
