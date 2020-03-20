Chance of more snow today and over the weekend in Boulder

Boulder could see a bit more snow today and over the weekend, according to the National Weather Service.

Today’s forecast calls for cloudy skies with a high of 34 and a 30% chance of snow, with an overnight low of 22.

Saturday’s forecast calls for mostly sunny skies with a high of 49 and an overnight low of 29, with a 20% chance of rain and snow.

Sunday’s forecast calls for sunny skies with a high of 53 and an overnight low of 29, with a 20% chance of rain and snow.

