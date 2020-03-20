GET BREAKING NEWS IN YOUR BROWSER. CLICK HERE TO TURN ON NOTIFICATIONS.

250 flights canceled at DIA on Friday due to weather

Southwest Airlines has had 111 cancellations so far Friday

Travelers keep distances from one another along a hallway in the main hall at Denver International Airport on March 12, 2020 in Denver.
A strong spring storm put a damper on hundreds of incoming and outgoing flights at Denver International Airport on Friday, according to FlightAware.

Southwest Airlines and United Airlines represented more than half of the 250 DIA cancellations, the online flight status service said.

Southwest canceled 111 flights or a quarter of those scheduled for Friday and United had 78 cancellations, or 18% of their total, FlightAware said.

Ten other airlines also canceled flights in and out of Denver on Friday including Icelandair, which canceled both of their scheduled flights. Another 28 flights have been delayed, FlightAware said.

More than 1,000 flights were nixed Thursday during the brunt of a snowstorm that dropped up to a foot of snow in the Denver metro area, according to the National Weather Service in Boulder.

DIA officials urge passengers to check the status of their flights before heading to the airport.

Kirk Mitchell

