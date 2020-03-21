GET BREAKING NEWS IN YOUR BROWSER. CLICK HERE TO TURN ON NOTIFICATIONS.

Erie residents may be eligible for tree rebates

Erie Parks and Recreation Department is offering a rebate on trees to residents.

Previously the program was called the Tree Certificate Lottery Program, but will now allow residents to receive a $150 utility bill credit with proof of a qualifying tree purchase.

Criteria for residents include:

  • Must be Erie utilities customer with a current, non-delinquent account.
  • Residents must have purchased the tree from March 1 through June 30, or from Sept. 1through Oct. 31.
  • The tree must be purchased from one of the five approved nurseries with an Erie address.
  • Trees must be listed on the 2020 Residential Rebate Program approved tree species.
  • Residents must call the 811 Notification Center of Colorado to have underground utilities marked prior to digging.
  • Resident will plant or contract the planting of the tree in accordance to the town’s specifications.
  • Resident will not plant the tree in the right of way area without a permit.
  • Resident will accept all planting and ongoing care of the tree.

To submit an application, visit bit.ly/3ab2Qv8.

For more information, visit bit.ly/2J5jhwQ or call Parks Administrative Specialist at 303-926-2887 or by email at parksadmin@erieco.gov.

Kristina Pritchett

