Erie trustees approve agreement for management…

News
Boulder Area news

Erie trustees approve agreement for management of Erie Farmers Markets, Neighborhood Block Parties

By | kpritchett@prairiemountainmedia.com |
PUBLISHED: | UPDATED:

The Erie Board of Trustees on Tuesday night unanimously agreed to spend $35,000 for management of the Erie Farmers Market and Neighborhood Block Parties.

The contract with Kelly Enterprises LTD will help the town manage the events over the summer months. The town has been working with Kelly Enterprises since 2016.

Dates for the Farmers Markets are scheduled to begin May 21 and occur from 5 to 8 p.m. Thursdays through Sept. 10.

The 2020 Downtown Neighborhood Block Parties will be from 6 to 9 p.m. Fridays from June 5 through Aug. 14.

According to the agreement, the company will acquire town special event permits, coordinate with the Erie Entertainment District to obtain a liquor license, secure street vendors, street closures and sign placement, and adhere to the requirements of the special events permit and application.

Kristina Pritchett

