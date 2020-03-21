HOPE Longmont extends hours Friday, plans to provide showers during coronavirus outbreak

Editors note: A previous version of this article incorrectly stated whether HOPE Longmont would open a day shelter. It has been updated to reflect this.

HOPE Longmont announced Friday that it would be extending its services while other resources are shut down or stretched during the coronavirus pandemic.

According to an email statement from Executive Director Joseph Zanovitch, Journey Church allowed the nonprofit to create a day shelter for one day on Friday. HOPE Longmont usually switches between two churches during the week, the other one being FaithPoint Church, where they provided a nightly shelter starting at 5:30 p.m.

“FaithPoint has also generously allowed us to start the evening shelter at 2:30 p.m. today, hours earlier than our normal open time,” Zanovitch said in the Friday statement. He said in an email, though, that this is not a permanent practice moving forward, and the nonprofit did so on Friday in order to shelter people from cold and wet weather.

The email noted that HOPE Longmont staff has put strict protocols in place to create a clean environment and prevent the spread of germs. Staff has begun taking clients’ temperatures and conducting verbal tests to determine if they are having symptoms before allowing them in.

The nonprofit is providing as much distance between people as they can, according to the email.

They are hoping to provide showers, as well.

“When the City Rec Centers and gyms closed, that left a massive need for those that used those facilities to shower,” Zanovitch wrote in Friday’s statement. “While the details are still being worked out as I type this, we should have showers available for the community beginning soon. We will be in need of many forms of assistance here, so please stay tuned for our next email and social media.”

For updates, visit HOPE’s Facebook page at bit.ly/2UnKgcu.

Longmont has a web page set up with information on services for the homeless, seniors and others during the COVID-19 outbreak. Visit bit.ly/3abEZLy for more information.