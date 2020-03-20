Jonathan Singer qualifies for primary election ballot in Boulder County commissioner contest

Longmont Democrat Jonathan Singer has submitted enough petition signatures to secure a spot on the June 30 primary election ballot for the Boulder County Board of County Commissioners’ District 2 seat, according to the County Clerk and Recorder’s Office.

On Monday, Singer submitted petitions with 2,469 signatures, more than the 1,000 needed to qualify for the Democratic Party primary for the commissioner’s seat.

On Thursday, after comparing the petition signatures with Boulder County Democrats’ signatures and information on voter registration roles, the Clerk and Recorder’s Office’s Elections Division issued a “statement of sufficiency” that it had accepted 1,811 of the Singer petitions’ signatures.

That sets up a June 30 primary election ballot contest for the District 2 Boulder County commissioners’ seat between Singer and fellow Longmont Democrat Marta Loachamin, who turned in enough petition signatures in February to qualify for the ballot.

The sufficiency of Loachamin’s and Singer’s petitions means that neither candidate will have to rely on getting enough Boulder County Democratic Party Assembly delegates’ votes later this month in order to advance to the primary election ballot.

Loachamin, a Realtor and community activist, is competing with Singer — a Colorado House District 11 state representative and a former child protection worker for the Boulder County Human Services Department — for their party’s nomination to succeed District 2 Commissioner Deb Gardner.

Longmont Democrat Gardner is term-limited and could not seek re-election this year.

While each of Boulder County’s three commissioners has to live within specific geographic areas of the county, they are chosen in countywide elections. District 2 includes a northern Boulder County area that stretches from Allenspark in the west to Longmont in the east and includes Lyons and Hygiene.

No Republican candidates, or candidates from any other political parties, have thus far announced that they’re seeking the District 2 commissioner’s post.