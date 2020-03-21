GET BREAKING NEWS IN YOUR BROWSER. CLICK HERE TO TURN ON NOTIFICATIONS.

Longmont continues essential public works services during coronavirus pandemic

By | jfryar@prairiemountainmedia.com | Longmont Times-Call
PUBLISHED: | UPDATED:

Longmont is telling residents that the city is continuing to provide its basic public works services in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic.

“Safe and reliable drinking water; collection of trash, recycling and composting, wastewater processing, maintaining and improving our street system and providing street cleaning and snow control are among the many areas where things remain business as usual for the City and its residents,” officials said in a Friday afternoon news release.

Trash, recycling and composting collections are continuing on their normal schedules.

If people staying home leads to them generating more residential solid waste, “we offer easy options to increase your trash cart size, add composting service or add an additional trash cart,” staff said.

People can submit those requests online, at ServiceWorks.LongmontColorado.gov, or can call the Public Works and Natural Resources Customer Service Center at 303-651-8416 between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

The Waste Diversion Center, 140 Martin St., remains open — but for Longmont residents’ use only. Contractors and those who are not Longmont residents will not be allowed into the center for disposal of tree limbs or hard-to-recycle items.

Longmont residents may continue to drop off those items at the Waste Diversion Center, and a bulk recycling station in the front of the center remains open to everyone to use. Details are available at bit.ly/waste-diversion-center.

Longmont’s wastewater treatment plant at 501 First Ave. continues to treat up to 17 million gallons per day, officials said.

Staff said previously scheduled road and bridge construction projects and Longmont’s pavement management program are also continuing at this time.

“Mobility throughout the community remains a priority,” staff said. “Street sweeping will continue as normally scheduled, and snow and ice control operations are being launched as necessary.”

Longmont encourged residents to continue reporting areas in need of attention, such as potholes or burnt out traffic lights, online 24/7 at ServiceWorks.LongmontColorado.gov or by calling the Customer Service Center at 303- 651-8416 between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday-Friday.

As for water and electric utility services, staff said: “In order to help Longmont’s residents care for themselves and their families, the city will not disconnect a customer’s utility services during this time. After the pandemic has passed, notice will be given before disconnects resume.”

People having immediate issues related to any of those Longmont public works services are asked to submit their questions online, any time of day or night, at to ServiceWorks.LongmontColorado.gov or to call the Customer Service Center at 303-651-8416 between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday-Friday.

John Fryar | City reporter

John Fryar has covered Longmont city government since 1983.
