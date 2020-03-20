No snow shoveling deadlines as Boulder code enforcement deemed ‘non-essential’ during coronavirus closures

Boulder will not be enforcing sidewalk shoveling deadlines after Thursday’s snowstorm, as code enforcement officers will not be responding to calls due to concerns about the new coronavirus.

The city received 8.4 inches of snow during Thursday’s storm, according to local meteorologist Matt Kelsch.

Boulder municipal code typically requires snow to be cleared from sidewalks 24 hours after the last recorded snowfall, which was 8:30 a.m. today according to the National Weather Service.

But Boulder police spokeswoman Laurie Ogden said code enforcement officers have been deemed “non-essential” personnel by the city, and will not be working while the city tries to help curb the spread of the coronavirus.

“We are hoping the warmer weather predictions will make for quick melting,” Ogden said.

The forecast today calls for a high of 34, with mostly sunny skies and highs in the 40s and 50s over the weekend.

While code enforcement officers are not on duty, Boulder spokeswoman Julie Causa said staff responsible for snow and ice control are still working.

“Snow and ice control crews are considered essential staff and are following standard snow removal procedures, which include snow plowing on the critical, secondary and multi-use path systems, while incorporating appropriate infection prevention and social distancing practices,” Causa said.