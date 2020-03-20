GET BREAKING NEWS IN YOUR BROWSER. CLICK HERE TO TURN ON NOTIFICATIONS.

Photos: Boulder COVID Recovery Center Opens at…

NewsBoulder Area news

Photos: Boulder COVID Recovery Center Opens at East Boulder Recreation Center

  • Cari Marin, with the City of Boulder Housing and Human Services, tapes a bed number to the wall at the Boulder COVID Recovery Center inside the East Boulder Recreation Center on Friday, March 20, 2020 in Boulder. The space will be used to help unhoused individuals recover from the COVID-19 virus.

  • City of Boulder Housing and Human services employee Brian Reimel carries food from a Salvation Army Truck into the Boulder COVID Recovery Center inside the East Boulder Recreation Center on Friday, March 20, 2020 in Boulder. The space will be used to help unhoused individuals recover from the COVID-19 virus. (Jeremy Papasso/Staff Photographer)

  • Cots and personal quarantine areas are set up at the Boulder COVID Recovery Center inside the East Boulder Recreation Center on Friday, March 20, 2020 in Boulder. (Jeremy Papasso/Staff Photographer)

  • An empty pool at lunchtime at the Boulder COVID Recovery Center inside the East Boulder Recreation Center on Friday, March 20, 2020 in Boulder. (Jeremy Papasso/Staff Photographer)

  • Maxen Jones, with the East Boulder Recreation Center, tapes a bed number on the wall at the Boulder COVID Recovery Center inside the East Boulder Recreation Center on Friday, March 20, 2020 in Boulder. The space will be used to help unhoused individuals recover from the COVID-19 virus. (Jeremy Papasso/Staff Photographer)

  • A disinfected equipment sign hangs in an empty workout space at the Boulder COVID Recovery Center inside the East Boulder Recreation Center on Friday, March 20, 2020 in Boulder. (Jeremy Papasso/Staff Photographer)

  • The Boulder COVID Recovery Center inside the East Boulder Recreation Center on Friday, March 20, 2020 in Boulder. The space will be used to help unhoused individuals recover from the COVID-19 virus. (Jeremy Papasso/Staff Photographer)

By | jpapasso@prairiemountainmedia.com | Boulder Daily Camera
PUBLISHED: | UPDATED:

Jeremy Papasso | Photographer

Jeremy Papasso is a photographer for the Boulder Daily Camera, Longmont Times-Call and Broomfiled Enterprise
