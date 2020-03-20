GET BREAKING NEWS IN YOUR BROWSER. CLICK HERE TO TURN ON NOTIFICATIONS.

Photos: Boulder Liquor Store Adapts to COVID-19 Pandemic with Curbside Pickup

  • Boulder resident Willie Baldwin, left, peeks through the front door as she grabs a bottle of wine from Co-owner Stephana Ryder, center, and Manager Lucas Calderon at the North Boulder Liquor store on Friday, March 20, 2020 in Boulder. The store is not allowing customers inside due to the current COVID-19 pandemic. (Jeremy Papasso/Staff Photographer)

  • A customer grabs a six-pack of beer from Manager Lucas Calderon at the front door of the North Boulder Liquor store on Friday, March 20, 2020 in Boulder. The store is not allowing customers inside due to the current COVID-19 pandemic. (Jeremy Papasso/Staff Photographer)

  • Signs on the front door of the North Boulder Liquor store on Friday, March 20, 2020 in Boulder. The store is not allowing customers inside due to the current COVID-19 pandemic. (Jeremy Papasso/Staff Photographer)

  • Manager Lucas Calderon, right, hands a few bottles of wine to Ranjeet Pawar, of Boulder, at the North Boulder Liquor store on Friday, March 20, 2020 in Boulder. The store is not allowing customers inside due to the current COVID-19 pandemic. (Jeremy Papasso/Staff Photographer)

  • Boulder resident Carolina Shannon, right, wears latex gloves as she grabs an order of wine from Manager Lucas Calderon at the front doot of the North Boulder Liquor store on Friday, March 20, 2020 in Boulder. The store is not allowing customers inside due to the current COVID-19 pandemic. (Jeremy Papasso/Staff Photographer)

  • Manager Lucas Calderon, right, hands a bottle of wine and six-pack of beer to Boulder resident Berkley Freeman at the North Boulder Liquor store on Friday, March 20, 2020 in Boulder. The store is not allowing customers inside due to the current COVID-19 pandemic. (Jeremy Papasso/Staff Photographer)

By | jpapasso@prairiemountainmedia.com | Boulder Daily Camera
PUBLISHED: | UPDATED:

Jeremy Papasso | Photographer

Jeremy Papasso is a photographer for the Boulder Daily Camera, Longmont Times-Call and Broomfiled Enterprise
