Superior trustees extend emergency declaration,…

News
Boulder Area news

Superior trustees extend emergency declaration, agree to hold virtual meetings due to coronavirus pandemic

By
PUBLISHED: | UPDATED:

The Superior Board of Trustees on Friday unanimously approved holding meetings electronically and extended its emergency declaration in response to the coronavirus outbreak.

Superior Mayor Clint Folsom issued an emergency declaration in response to the coronavirus outbreak on March 15. The declaration was set to expire on Sunday.

The emergency declaration establishes eligibility for emergency resources and allows flexibility to change town procedures and/or implement facility closures if necessary.

The declaration is part of an emergency plan that facilitates federal support if needed, as well as access to public health services like testing and staff. In addition, this declaration allows town staff to work with surrounding agencies more easily, and eases restrictions on what are normally mandatory meetings per town regulations.

During the special meeting on Friday, the board approved to be able to hold virtual meetings during emergencies.

“This does not allow remote participation for other reasons,” said Town Attorney Kendra Carberry.

Regarding extending the declaration, the trustees spoke at length how long the declaration should last and settled on 60 days.

“I’ve had many conference calls with mayors and others from the region to try to craft what information is relevant for Superior,” Folsom said. “We don’t get a manual on a crisis like this, we have to just figure it out. We appreciate everyone’s patience and compassion during this time.”

Monday’s Town Board meeting has been canceled and all other advisory committee and planning commission meetings have been canceled through the end of March.

Town services such as public safety, water, wastewater and snow removal will not be affected and will continue as usual.

Kristina Pritchett

