Boulder booze, pot retailers see boom, eye curbside, online systems amid coronavirus pandemic

Keep calm and have a beer, or a puff, seems to be the motto of many Boulder County residents amid uncertain economies, unprecedented public health orders and unemployment all brought on by the Colorado infiltration of a novel coronavirus disrupting normal life across the globe.

Boulder County’s liquor and marijuana retailers saw an uptick in business early this week as jobs across the state were lost, while the COVID-19 virus spread and government-mandated business and public facility closures largely relegated Coloradans to staying home.

“My busiest day of the year is Christmas Eve. It has been like Christmas eve from Thursday, March 12,” North Boulder Liquor owner Stephana Ryder said.

There was a little bit of a slowdown late last week, Ryder said, but afternoons were still busy as the retailer switched to delivering customer orders to the curb, allowing them to stay in the car, an increasingly popular way of doing business during the outbreak.

“People are just kind of scared and taking it easy. They’re just stocking up because they don’t know really what’s happening. They don’t know what tomorrow will bring or the next day,” Ryder said.

Curbside booze delivery is taking place outside retailers across the county, and pot consumers flocked to online shopping platforms as contact between people in confined spaces such as store aisles and cannabis business waiting rooms has increasingly been discouraged.

“We’re still rocking over here,” Mike Commesso, a store employee with Boulder’s Pettyjohn’s Liquor and Wine, which is now offering only curbside shopping. “We’ve definitely been busy.”

Cannabis retailers on Thursday, who are also seeing massive increases in demand, called on Gov. Jared Polis to offer them the same options for doing business, such as allowing for curbside transactions or expanding home delivery options, the latter of which is now legal for medical marijuana patients in Boulder with Native Roots’ The Dandelion dispensary receiving a license to start drop-offs later this month.

Terrapin Care Station, a cannabis retailer with two stores in Boulder and one in Longmont, along with three others on the Front Range, saw an 1,800% increase in online sales in the last week, company spokesman Peter Marcus said. The business is encouraging customers to use its online ordering platform so products can be ready for store pickup and exposure between customers and employees is limited.

“We have seen a significant increase in business,” Marcs said. “Patients and consumers have found cannabis to be of comfort during this uncertain time. For one, patients rely on medical cannabis similar to how they would their traditional prescriptions. For adult-use consumers, it’s a time of anxiety. They’re turning to cannabis as an alternative to certain addictive prescription drugs and alcohol. And given the uncertainty with curfews and quarantines, it’s pretty clear that people are stocking up.”

Mental health experts earlier in the week discouraged consumers of vices from being too hard on themselves for indulging as they are stuck at home and potentially out of work, but pushed people to balance their coping with healthy activities, as well, and to continue with mental health practices like fitness, breathing and meditation exercises as the hunker down continues.