Boulder County woman hopes to start Christmas light trend to thank doctors, first-responders during coronavirus outbreak

A Boulder County woman is trying to spread a new way of thanking first responders, doctors, nurses, grocery store workers and a host of others who are working to provide vital services during the coronavirus outbreak.

Mary Dobbs, a former firefighter who lives between Lyons and Longmont, said she planed to put up Christmas lights Saturday in order to do so, and encourages others to do the same.

“So when they go home … at night at 2 in the morning — if they’re lucky enough to go home — they’ll see the lights on and it’s like, ‘We support you, we love you, thank you for taking care of your community,’” she said.

Dobbs added that the idea is reminiscent of something she has seen during wildfires in Colorado, when people would display messages like “thank you firefighters” on the sides of barns.

People elsewhere in the country have also taken to displaying lights, with the Associated Press reporting that in Farmington, N.H., a five-block stretch of downtown has been lit up.

Lee Wharburton, the president of the Farmington Preservaction and Improvement Organization, said that people there thought it would be good to give residents “something to smile about.”

In Loveland, a small team led by the city’s Winter Holiday Council president, Scott Clinebell; Eagle Scout Max Moree; and Rep. Hugh McKean illuminated the star on Namaqua Hill on Friday.

“We’re hoping this will be a light for people who are struggling with what’s going on right now,” Campbell said. “We’re hoping this gives them a little more hope.”

“In the old days, they used to ring the church bells, you know, when it was an emergency,” McKean said. “We don’t do that any more, but I think symbols like this still are important.

“We’re living in weird times. I think it’ll all turn out OK, but they’re weird times.”

A #lightsforlife hashtag has also sprung up, according to the Associated Press, after a Colorado man posted on twitter that his mother thought people should put up lights in their windows in order “to remind each other there is still life and light” during this COVID-19 outbreak.

The mother, Rosemary Peterson, said she made the suggestion after having to indefinitely postpone her recently deceased sister’s funeral.

“We know we are not alone. Many are giving up events, experiences, celebrations and milestones,” she told the Associated Press. “So in the midst of a lot of darkness, I thought we could all use some light.”

The Loveland Reporter-Herald and the Associated Press contributed to this report