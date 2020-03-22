A note from the publisher to Daily Camera readers

To our incredible readers and advertisers,

The coronavirus has touched our lives … our schools, our sports teams, our places of work and prayer, our entertainment venues, our favorite eateries and events. It has turned our lives and our economy upside down.

I and the 200 talented employees at Prairie Mountain Media understand our responsibility to deliver the news and information that you need during this incredibly stressful and rapidly changing time.

Connection and community mean everything to us.

Our news team is working around the clock to bring you essential information and the latest news about this pandemic as well as our community’s everyday news. Our production and carrier teams are ensuring the print editions are delivered to your home. We’ve made our COVID-related news available for the entire community, free on our websites.

Just as we are doing all we can to bring vital news and information to help keep you safe through this crisis, we feel just as strongly about supporting the local business community. While we may not be able to give them our patronage in person right now, there is much we can do to show our support. Visit the websites of your favorite retailers, restaurants and event venues and purchase gift cards to keep money flowing to their bottom lines. If you’re shopping online for things you’ll need while in self-quarantine, seek out local businesses to make those purchases. And check out ColoradoDealz.com, our new service for eateries and purveyors to promote their delivery and takeout options.

If you have the means, please donate to the many organizations supporting our community. Two that you can consider:

The Community Foundation’s Boulder County COVID-19 Relief Fund ensures essential services for community members who find themselves at the intersection of being most vulnerable to the virus and most impacted by inequity.

Impact on Education, which supports the Boulder Valley School District, is working closely with district leaders to ensure food is available to the families who rely on school for meals. At the same time, they are raising funds to provide students with access to technology they will need for remote learning.

We’ll get through this together.

We’re hopeful for the future and deeply grateful to you, our readers and advertisers. Your commitment ensures community journalism is alive and well. We could not do our work without your support. It’s a privilege to serve you every day. Thank you for your loyalty and readership.

Warmly,

Al Manzi