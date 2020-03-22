HOPE Longmont provides showers during coronavirus outbreak

Editor’s note: This story has been updated to include the days HOPE will offer showers at FaithPoint Church.

HOPE Longmont is working with two area churches to provide showers for those who previously depended on the now closed recreation centers gyms.

The schedule for showers is 1 to 5 p.m. Monday and Tuesday at The Journey Church, 2000 Pike Road, Unit A, and 3 to 5 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday at FaithPoint Church, 833 15th Ave.

The showers will be first come first serve this week, according to Executive Director Joseph Zanovitch. After this week, he said, HOPE will require reservations to manage demand. HOPE will provide towels, shampoo and soap.

All who want to use the service will be screened at the door for COVID-19 symptoms, he said.

For updates, visit HOPE’s Facebook page at bit.ly/2UnKgcu.