GET BREAKING NEWS IN YOUR BROWSER. CLICK HERE TO TURN ON NOTIFICATIONS.

X

HOPE Longmont provides showers during…

News
Boulder Area news

HOPE Longmont provides showers during coronavirus outbreak

By | boundsa@dailycamera.com | Boulder Daily Camera
PUBLISHED: | UPDATED:

Editor’s note: This story has been updated to include the days HOPE will offer showers at FaithPoint Church.

HOPE Longmont is working with two area churches to provide showers for those who previously depended on the now closed recreation centers gyms.

The schedule for showers is 1 to 5 p.m. Monday and Tuesday at The Journey Church, 2000 Pike Road, Unit A, and 3 to 5 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday at FaithPoint Church, 833 15th Ave.

The showers will be first come first serve this week, according to Executive Director Joseph Zanovitch. After this week, he said, HOPE will require reservations to manage demand. HOPE will provide towels, shampoo and soap.

All who want to use the service will be screened at the door for COVID-19 symptoms, he said.

For updates, visit HOPE’s Facebook page at bit.ly/2UnKgcu.

Amy Bounds | Reporter

Amy Bounds covers K-12 education for the Boulder Daily Camera and Longmont Times-Call
blog comments powered by Disqus

More in Boulder Area news

  1. Mexican To-Go And Delivery Menu

    Raza Fresa is here for you in these difficult times! We have created a special menu to feed the whole...
  2. Funeral Services Can Be Affordable And Meaningful

    Greenwood & Myers Mortuary is the first choice for hundreds of families when they are seeking a compassionate funeral home...
  3. Hair Salon For The Whole Family

    Lavish Nails & Hair is a hair salon for the whole family. Think of it as your one-stop shop for...
  4. Corporate Communications Photography

    Today’s corporations use effective story-telling to connect with their customer base. And nothing tells their story better than well-crafted photography....
  5. SUPPORT our local eateries & purveyors – ColoradoDealz.com

    Did you know that you can still order delivery or pickup from many of your favorite eateries, coffee shops and...