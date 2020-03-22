Photos: Project C.U.R.E. Medical Supply Donation Drive in Denver for COVID-19

Volunteer Derek Wilson stacks boxes of donated medical supplies during a Project C.U.R.E. personal protective equipment donation drive to support medical workers battling the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic on Sunday, March 22, 2020 in the parking lot of Mile High Stadium in Denver. (Jeremy Papasso/Staff Photographer)
Project C.U.R.E. employee Dave Maddux pulls a dolly full of donated medical supplies to a transport truck during a personal protective equipment donation drive to support medical workers battling the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic on Sunday, March 22, 2020 in the parking lot of Mile High Stadium in Denver. (Jeremy Papasso/Staff Photographer)
Volunteer and medical student Dustin Lamb carries donated medical supplies from a vehicle during a Project C.U.R.E. personal protective equipment donation drive to support medical workers battling the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic on Sunday, March 22, 2020 in the parking lot of Mile High Stadium in Denver. (Jeremy Papasso/Staff Photographer)
BROOMFIELD, CO – MARCH, 22: Larry Trenn, of Denver, donated medical supplies during a Project C.U.R.E. personal protective equipment donation drive to support medical workers battling the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic on Sunday, March 22, 2020 in the parking lot of Mile High Stadium in Denver. (Jeremy Papasso/Staff Photographer)
Volunteer and medical student Dustin Lamb, right, collects donated medical supplies from Kelly Church, of Denver, during a Project C.U.R.E. personal protective equipment donation drive to support medical workers battling the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic on Sunday, March 22, 2020 in the parking lot of Mile High Stadium in Denver. (Jeremy Papasso/Staff Photographer)
Volunteer and medical student Abby Bryant carries a box of donated medical supplies during a Project C.U.R.E. personal protective equipment donation drive to support medical workers battling the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic on Sunday, March 22, 2020 in the parking lot of Mile High Stadium in Denver. (Jeremy Papasso/Staff Photographer)