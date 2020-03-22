Photos: Sunday Catholic Mass Live-Streamed from Church in Broomfield

Nativity of Our Lord Parish Sacristan Marylou Sivigliano, right, prays with Sisters of the church during a live-streamed catholic mass on Sunday, March 22, 2020 at the empty church in Broomfield. The online-only mass is a precaution to avoid spreading the current COVID-19 pandemic. Businesses, churches, schools and government buildings have closed or offer limited services due to the coronavirus. (Jeremy Papasso/Staff Photographer)