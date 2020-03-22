Photos: Sunday Catholic Mass Live-Streamed from Church in Broomfield

Nativity of Our Lord Seminarian Andreas Scholz, front, and Associate Pators Matteo Invernizzi, left, Accursio Ciaccio and Emanuele Fadini exit the room after leading a live-streamed catholic mass on Sunday, March 22, 2020 at the empty church in Broomfield. The online-only mass is a precaution to avoid spreading the current COVID-19 pandemic. Businesses, churches, schools and government buildings have closed or offer limited services due to the coronavirus.
Nativity of Our Lord Parish Sacristan Marylou Sivigliano, right, prays with Sisters of the church during a live-streamed catholic mass on Sunday, March 22, 2020 at the empty church in Broomfield. The online-only mass is a precaution to avoid spreading the current COVID-19 pandemic. Businesses, churches, schools and government buildings have closed or offer limited services due to the coronavirus. (Jeremy Papasso/Staff Photographer)
Nativity of Our Lord during a live-streamed catholic mass on Sunday, March 22, 2020 at the church in Broomfield. The online-only mass is a precaution to avoid spreading the current COVID-19 pandemic. Businesses, churches, schools and government buildings have closed or offer limited services due to the coronavirus. (Jeremy Papasso/Staff Photographer)
Nativity of Our Lord Associate Pastor Accursio Ciaccio, at center, leads a live-streamed catholic mass on Sunday, March 22, 2020 inside the empty church in Broomfield. The online-only mass is a precaution to avoid spreading the current COVID-19 pandemic. Businesses, churches, schools and government buildings have closed or offer limited services due to the coronavirus. (Jeremy Papasso/Staff Photographer)
Nativity of Our Lord Sisters Arianna, left, Marilu and Teresa pray during a live-streamed catholic mass on Sunday, March 22, 2020 in an empty church in Broomfield. The online-only mass is a precaution to avoid spreading the current COVID-19 pandemic. Businesses, churches, schools and government buildings have closed or offer limited services due to the coronavirus. (Jeremy Papasso/Staff Photographer)
Nativity of Our Lord during a live-streamed catholic mass on Sunday, March 22, 2020 at the empty church in Broomfield. The online-only mass is a precaution to avoid spreading the current COVID-19 pandemic. Businesses, churches, schools and government buildings have closed or offer limited services due to the coronavirus. (Jeremy Papasso/Staff Photographer)
Nativity of Our Lord Associate Pastor Accursio Ciaccio leads a live-streamed catholic mass on Sunday, March 22, 2020 at the empty church in Broomfield. The online-only mass is a precaution to avoid spreading the current COVID-19 pandemic. Businesses, churches, schools and government buildings have closed or offer limited services due to the coronavirus. (Jeremy Papasso/Staff Photographer)
Nativity of Our Lord Associate Pastor Accursio Ciaccio, at center, leads a live-streamed catholic mass on Sunday, March 22, 2020 inside the empty church in Broomfield. The online-only mass is a precaution to avoid spreading the current COVID-19 pandemic. Businesses, churches, schools and government buildings have closed or offer limited services due to the coronavirus. (Jeremy Papasso/Staff Photographer)
Nativity of Our Lord Sisters Teresa, left, and Marilu recieve Holy Communion during a live-streamed catholic mass on Sunday, March 22, 2020 at the empty church in Broomfield. The online-only mass is a precaution to avoid spreading the current COVID-19 pandemic. Businesses, churches, schools and government buildings have closed or offer limited services due to the coronavirus. (Jeremy Papasso/Staff Photographer)
Nativity of Our Lord Associate Pastor Accursio Ciaccio, at center, leads a live-streamed catholic mass on Sunday, March 22, 2020 inside the empty church in Broomfield. The online-only mass is a precaution to avoid spreading the current COVID-19 pandemic. Businesses, churches, schools and government buildings have closed or offer limited services due to the coronavirus. (Jeremy Papasso/Staff Photographer)
Nativity of Our Lord Sister Marilu, left, and Sister Teresa pray during a live-streamed catholic mass on Sunday, March 22, 2020 at the empty church in Broomfield. The online-only mass is a precaution to avoid spreading the current COVID-19 pandemic. Businesses, churches, schools and government buildings have closed or offer limited services due to the coronavirus. (Jeremy Papasso/Staff Photographer)