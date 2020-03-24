Good Day offers curb-side pharmacy pickup only

LOVELAND — Good Day Pharmacy customers in Longmont and Loveland must now pick up their prescriptions curbside or by delivery, according to a company news release.

Starting Tuesday, the same policy will apply to Good Day locations in Fort Collins, Greeley and Wellington. Good Day Pharmacy locations in Johnstown and Eaton will be drive-though only starting Tuesday.

“We have a new normal and we’re doing everything we can to keep people healthy,” Good Day CEO Vicki Einhellig said in a prepared statement. “Limiting exposure right now is crucial so our teams can continue to provide medications to our communities.”