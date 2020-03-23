Longmont extends coronavirus city buildings closures

Longmont has extended the closures of all city government buildings through April 19 due to the COVID-19 novel coronavirus pandemic, city staff announced Monday afternoon.

The closings had been set to expire March 29.

The decision to extend the closures was based on continuing developments related to the pandemic in Colorado communities, as well as guidance from the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment, orders issued by Gov. Jared Polis, and the St. Vrain Valley School District, city staff said in a news release.

Longmont also is canceling all city-organized programs; community events and community meetings; all community programs; all events and meetings organized by non-city entities that are held at city facilities, and all community rentals of city facilities, athletic fields and park shelters for public and private events, also through April 19.

Staff said it “will periodically reassess these cancellations and closures and will adjust as needed to help ensure the health and safety of the Longmont community. The city will issue refunds or credits for city run cancelled programs, events and rentals.”

The list of closings originally announced on March 13 and expanded on March 16 include the following Longmont city government facilities: the Longmont Recreation Center; Callahan House; Sandstone Ranch; the Ice Pavilion; Centennial Pool; the St. Vrain Memorial Building; the Senior Center; the Youth Center; the Longmont Public Library; the Longmont Museum and Cultural Center; Longmont Municipal Courts and the city Probation Office; the Longmont Police and Boulder County Sheriff’s Office Firing Range and Training Facility; the Longmont Civic Center; the Development Services Center, and the Service Center.

There will be no Longmont City Council meeting on Tuesday night. That already had been cancelled. The Council’s next scheduled meeting, which may be conducted electronically, with members participating remotely, is set for March 31.