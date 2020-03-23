Longmont United Hospital to host blood drives to avert shortages due to coronavirus

With the circumstances of COVID-19 impacting blood supplies throughout the state, Longmont United Hospital has scheduled two blood drives to make up for the lack of donations as people self-quarantine.

The first will take place in a mobile blood donation bus in the hospital parking lot at 1950 Mountain View Ave. from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday, March 24. The second blood drive will take place from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., April 8 in the Davinci Room inside the hospital, which can be reached at 303-651-5111.

To donate blood, a person must be at least 18 years old (or 17 with a parent’s permission) and show photo identification. New donors must weigh at least 120 pounds and be in good health. Prior donors must weigh at least 110 pounds. Donors also should eat a good meal before their appointment and drink plenty of water the day before and day of the drive. Whole blood donations take 30 to 40 minutes.