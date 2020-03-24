GET BREAKING NEWS IN YOUR BROWSER. CLICK HERE TO TURN ON NOTIFICATIONS.

Lyons nixes curfew, but closes short-term rentals and restricts parks in response to coronavirus

LYONS, CO – MARCH 23:A nearly empty Main Street in Lyons on March 23, 2020. (Matthew Jonas/Staff Photographer)
By | jspina@prairiemountainmedia.com | Longmont Times-Call
With spring in the air and self-quarantined Coloradans looking for an escape, parks throughout Boulder County saw drastically increased use this past weekend.

In an attempt to mitigate the increased use of its parks, the Lyons Board of Trustees unanimously approved an emergency resolution on Monday night to shut down all short-term rentals and limit access to the town’s parks.

“As weather begins to improve, a concern for Lyons is the number of visitors we have to our parks,” Lyons Mayor Connie Sullivan,  wrote in a post on Facebook Sunday night. “I feel we should be proactive about ensuring we avoid having large groups occupying our local parks, making it difficult to maintain 6 feet between visitors.”

While Sullivan’s post suggested the possibility of instituting a curfew and the board considered shutting down the town’s public playgrounds and basketball courts, they ultimately decided simply to limit the use of those amenities to groups of five or less. The town’s trails will also remain open.

As for short-term rentals, visitors are allowed to stay through their contracted term, if they are under an isolation order from Boulder County, or upon waiver by the town administrator for special circumstances like needing to be close to a family member.

Because Lyons is not a home rule municipality, the board said it would wait to hear from Boulder County before addressing the possibility of a shelter in place order similar to Boulder, Estes Park, and Denver.

John Spina | Reporter

John Spina is a general assignment reporter for the Longmont area covering everything from the enviorment to business
