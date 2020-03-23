Mostly sunny skies with a high of 54 today in Boulder

Boulder should see clear skies and highs in the 50s to start the week, according to the National Weather Service.
Today’s forecast calls for mostly sunny skies with a high of 54 and an overnight low of 34.
Tuesday’s forecast calls for sunny skies with a high of 61 and an overnight low of 36.
Wednesday’s forecast calls for mostly sunny skies with a high of 59 and an overnight low of 34.
Thursday’s forecast calls for mostly sunny skies with a high of 57 and an overnight low of 32, with a 20% chance of showers after noon.
Friday’s forecast calls for partly sunny skies with a high of 50 and an overnight low of 29, with a chance of showers.
Five-day forecastCheck out what weather is in store for the Boulder County area hereNational Weather ServiceSee what the National Weather service is predicting here24-Hour satelliteWatch NOAA’s 24-hour satellite image hereReal-time conditionsSee what Boulder’s weather is like now at the National Center for Atmospheric Research here