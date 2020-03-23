GET BREAKING NEWS IN YOUR BROWSER. CLICK HERE TO TURN ON NOTIFICATIONS.

Seven new positive tests brings known Boulder County coronavirus case total to 45

By | mbyars@prairiemountainmedia.com and | Boulder Daily Camera
Boulder County has confirmed seven additional positive tests for the new coronavirus since Sunday, bringing the new total of known cases in the county to 45. The number of cases increased by six from Monday morning to the afternoon.

Boulder County Public Health spokeswoman Chana Goussetis said that three people who had tested positive for the virus were taken to hospitals. One person is in hospice care, though Goussetis said it wasn’t clear if the patient already needed hospice care before they contracted COVID-19.

As of Monday afternoon, 24 people were isolating at home and 17 people had recovered, according to Goussetis.

Boulder County’s official numbers very likely do not fully reflect the actual number of people in the county who have the virus because there are numerous people who have the virus whose test results are not yet known or have not yet been tested because they don’t currently meet the criteria for testing.

“Our team is still conducting three investigations (included as part of the 45),” Goussetis wrote in an email. “The rapid increase in positive test results is likely a reflection of increased access to testing.”

The age range for those who have contracted COVID-19 spans teens to those in their 80s.

Colorado Gov. Jared Polis said Sunday the number of known cases in Colorado is approaching 600 with seven deaths, including two in neighboring Weld County.

Polis on Sunday ordered all “non-critical workplaces” in Colorado to reduce their in-person workforce by at least 50% by Tuesday morning in the latest attempt by the state to help halt the person-to-person spread of the highly contagious disease.

Mitchell Byars | Reporter/ Social Media Specialist

Mitchell Byars has been reporting for the Daily Camera since 2011, covering breaking news and courts. He is originally from Hawaii and enjoys the beach, camping, golf, beer and writing third-person bios about himself that exaggerate how outdoorsy he is.

Kelsey Hammon

