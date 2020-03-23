GET BREAKING NEWS IN YOUR BROWSER. CLICK HERE TO TURN ON NOTIFICATIONS.

SVVSD education foundation creates emergency…

NewsBoulder Area news

SVVSD education foundation creates emergency fund for coronavirus impacts

By | boundsa@dailycamera.com | Boulder Daily Camera
PUBLISHED: | UPDATED:

The Education Foundation for the St. Vrain Valley has created an emergency fund to help during the novel coronavirus pandemic and is asking for donations.

The money raised will be used in the short-term to support families’ basic needs.

The foundation is activating its Crayons to Calculator program to help provide school supplies students need to start remote learning on March 30. The foundation also is working with community organizations to help families unable to work because of coronavirus with mortgage and rent, medical and utility assistance.

Long-term, the fund will provide Teacher Innovation Grants to help make sure that a learning gap doesn’t negatively effect students.

“We want to ensure that our students, teachers and their families have the support they need during these unfamiliar, evolving and complex times,” according to a press release from the foundation.

To donate, go to tinyurl.com/wjbvvgz.

For questions or assistance, contact the foundation at admin@efsvv.org or 720-652-8208.

 

Amy Bounds | Reporter

Amy Bounds covers K-12 education for the Boulder Daily Camera and Longmont Times-Call
