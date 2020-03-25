Boulder County suspends interest on delinquent open tax payments due to economic impacts of coronavirus

After Gov. Jared Polis signed an executive order on Friday recommending municipalities suspend or waive the interest on delinquent tax payments for 30 days, the Boulder County Treasurer’s Office announced Tuesday that it has worked out the logistics and will follow the recommendation.

“Many taxpayers had planned to make full payments of property taxes by April 30, but with the changing circumstances due to COVID-19, this may now be very difficult for many taxpayers,” a statement from the county read. “From now until April 20, the Boulder County Treasurer’s Office will accept delinquent 1st half payments (originally due March 2) without interest.”

The second half payment of property taxes will be due June 15.

To make the first half payment without interest, the Boulder County Treasurer will only accept check or cash, which can be dropped off in the drop box at 1325 Pearl St. in Boulder or mailed to the Treasurer’s Office, P.O. BOX 471, Boulder, CO 80306-0471.

Payments can also be made using the 24-hour automated phone payment system at 1-800-272-9829, using Jurisdiction Code 1601, but payment via the phone system incurs a 2.5% charge for using a credit card. There is no charge to use an e-check.

Other resources to help taxpayers during this time can be found on the Boulder County Treasurer’s Office website at bouldercountytreasurer.org, or through the State of Colorado website, colorado.gov.

The treasurer’s office is also available to answer questions by phone or email at 303-441-3520 or treasurer@bouldercounty.org.