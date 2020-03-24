Broomfield police: Direct coronavirus questions to public health officials

With the increased concern over the new coronavirus pandemic, people are calling 911 for reasons other than a medical emergency, including asking for general information about COVID-19, Broomfield shared via Twitter this weekend.

Residents are asked to only call 911 with an emergency.

Broomfield Police Chief Gary Creager said public health inspectors are the first to respond to any complaints of violation of Gov. Jared Polis’s order to shutter restaurants and bars or not to gather in large groups, but that police will respond if people refuse to disperse or comply with the orders.

For information on coronavirus, including updates and tips to avoid the virus, visit broomfield.org/publichealth.

The Broomfield Public Health Department can be reached at 720-887-2220 or publichealth@broomfield.org.