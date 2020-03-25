Broomfield restaurants can now offer alcohol to go as dine-in remains off menu in response to coronavirus

From now through April 18, Broomfield will allow retailers licensed for on-premise alcohol sales to sell, deliver and provide takeout of sealed alcoholic beverages.

Customer still need to be 21 or older and must purchase food along with their beverages.

Broomfield has 75 businesses that are allowed to participate in the executive order, Broomfield spokeswoman Carolyn Romero said, including hotels, restaurants, taverns and places with beer and wine licenses.

“The order doesn’t specify that you have to order a certain amount of food or how many drinks an individual can order,” Romero said. “The order also doesn’t specify what type of alcohol can be served so these licensees really can sell beer, wine and liquor.”

Heather Hamilton, owner of Buenos Tiempos, said the restaurant immediately took advantage of the order when it started.

The family owned restaurant opened 33 years ago at 1000 Depot Hill Road and is run by Hamilton and her father. It, like dozens of other Broomfield restaurants, is offering takeout, curbside and delivery options.

“We tried to keep all our options open and are trying to keep as many of our staff as we can,” Hamilton said.

So far, considering the challenges presented by the new coronavirus outbreak, business has been steady, thanks in large part to a solid customer base, for whom restaurant employees are incredibly grateful, she said.

“They’re concerned and want to keep us going,” Hamilton said. “We’re very lucky to have a lot of loyal customers for the past 30 years.”

Even if it’s just to stop by and drop off tips for their favorite servers or buy gift cards for the future, customers have been checking in on and watching out for the staff, she said. Buenos Tiempos, which serves predominantly Mexican dishes with some American options, is delivering to homes or businesses anywhere in Broomfield.

When employees deliver alcohol, they have to ask over the phone if the buyer is 21 and then confirm that age when they drop off the order. All alcohol needs to be in a sealed container, which for a 6-pack of beer could mean a brown paper bag. Margaritas can be in a cup with a lid, but the straw has to be in the to-go bag.

Food is still the main delivery item, Hamilton said, with alcohol as a side purchase. Pricing on alcohol has been adjusted from store prices to stay competitive with liquor stores.

The state’s decision to allow delivery “is huge,” she said.

“It’s a very big deal and boosted sales this weekend,” Hamilton said. “Every little bit they’re allowing us to do is helpful.”

Sanitizing more frequently is also a priority, she said. When people come in to pick up an order, they are kept separated at tables or in the bar. Pens are sanitized after each use and employees all wear gloves when handling credit cards or cash.Every few hours staff cleans door knobs and other surfaces that people might be touching, such as chair backs.

“Everybody’s got to do their part,” she said.

Jay Horton, executive chef of Village Tavern, is staying busy.

On top of practicing all the recommended measures — such as sanitizing every door and scheduling pick-ups for every quarter hour — the restaurant also is preparing “Quarantine Kits.”

For $70 plus tax, people can pick up a package that holds two ribeye steaks or two filets, a bottle of red wine, a dozen eggs, six burgers, two marinated chicken breasts, a pound of butter and a butter cake with trimmings of blueberries, strawberries, raspberry puree and ice cream.

“We were shut down for 12 hours,” Horton said, “and then decided to throw a Hail Mary at this thing.”

Two days ago, the restaurant was a business with seven employees, he said Tuesday. As of Tuesday it was a business of 14.

“I can’t tell you how much that means to me,” Horton said. “It’s a very emotional time for all of us.”

Employees are still picking up fresh produce, but also throwing away all products not on the new limited takeout menu. Village Tavern, 1 W. FlatIron Crossing Drive, No. 2040, is one of three restaurants still open on FlatIron Crossing Drive, Horton said.

The kits are the restaurant’s attempt to keep the doors open.

“So far it’s a wild success,” Horton said. “Hopefully we can go back to the old way with have a building and a way to do that.”

On March 19, Old Chicago Pizza & Taproom announced it was temporarily closing its locations, including one at 1280 E. First Ave. in Broomfield. The restaurant’s parent company CraftWorks Holdings LLC filed for bankruptcy earlier this month.

Eat! Food and Drink,520 Zang St., announced Monday it is temporarily closing its doors.

Wonderland Brewing Co. owner Robert Lucero said the brewery will not deliver, but people can still order beer for curb-side pick-up. For now staff will work on projects, such as finishing a nine-hole mini-golf course.

The Colorado Keg House also is going offering curb-side service, but is not delivering alcohol. 4 Noses Brewing Co. also is selling curb-side, according to its website. Attempts to reach Rails End Beer Co. were not successful.