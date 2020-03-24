Broomfield’s Aktivax wins $24.5M contract to develop nerve agent treatment

BROOMFIELD — The U.S. Department of Defense has awarded Aktivax Inc. a $24.5 million contract over the next five years to develop an injectable treatment for soldiers exposed to chemical weapons.

The injectable treatment would carry Scopolamine, a compound used in humans to treat motion sickness, but shown in animal studies to reduce the immediate symptoms of poisoning by sarin gas and other nerve agents.

The compound would require approval from federal drug regulators before it can be used as a treatment for soldiers in war zones.

The deal is worth more than the company’s entire federal contract earnings since 2014. Contracting data shows Activax earned just over $20.42 million from federal contracts since 2014.

In 2018, the company won a $15 million contract with an agency with the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services to build a manufacturing line to produce its autoinjectors at scale.

“We are honored to be awarded this important project and to receive another opportunity to

support the government’s efforts to protect our country and our troops,” CEO Amir Genosar said in a prepared statement.

