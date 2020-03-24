GET BREAKING NEWS IN YOUR BROWSER. CLICK HERE TO TURN ON NOTIFICATIONS.

X

Colorado Oil and Gas Commission to host virtual…

NewsBoulder Area news

Colorado Oil and Gas Commission to host virtual hearing

An drilling rig is seen near the intersection of W. 160th Avenue and Huron Street in Broomfield in May.
By | jspina@prairiemountainmedia.com | Longmont Times-Call
PUBLISHED: | UPDATED:

The Colorado Oil and Gas Conservation Commission moved its March hearing online.

During the hearing, the commission will take public comment and consider a request for an order to establish and approve a Comprehensive Drilling Plan and discuss the rulemaking schedule.

The meeting will run from 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday. Those interested in joining can do so via telephone at (669) 900-6833, or Zoom at zoom.us/j/2761805299 and the meeting ID of 276 180 5299.

Written comments may also be submitted to cogcc.hearings_unit@state.co.us.

John Spina | Reporter

John Spina is a general assignment reporter for the Longmont area covering everything from the enviorment to business
blog comments powered by Disqus

More in News

  1. Mexican To-Go And Delivery Menu

    Raza Fresa is here for you in these difficult times! We have created a special menu to feed the whole...
  2. Funeral Services Can Be Affordable And Meaningful

    Greenwood & Myers Mortuary is the first choice for hundreds of families when they are seeking a compassionate funeral home...
  3. Hair Salon For The Whole Family

    Lavish Nails & Hair is a hair salon for the whole family. Think of it as your one-stop shop for...
  4. Corporate Communications Photography

    Today’s corporations use effective story-telling to connect with their customer base. And nothing tells their story better than well-crafted photography....
  5. SUPPORT our local eateries & purveyors – ColoradoDealz.com

    Did you know that you can still order delivery or pickup from many of your favorite eateries, coffee shops and...